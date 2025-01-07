Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Commercial Metals (CMC) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Commercial Metals (CMC - Free Report) reported $1.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.7%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $1.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion, representing a surprise of +0.81%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Commercial Metals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Steel products: $812 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $836.74.
  • Europe - Steel products (External tons shipped): 313 thousand compared to the 306.98 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Europe - Steel products - Rebar: 107 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.47 thousand.
  • Europe - Steel products metal margin per ton: $269 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $283.17.
  • North America - Steel products (tons shipped): 790 thousand compared to the 802.35 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Europe - Average selling price per ton - Steel products: $639 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $667.06.
  • Europe - Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton: $370 versus $383.89 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Europe - Steel products - Merchant and other: 206 thousand versus 215.51 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales from external customers- North America: $1.52 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Commercial Metals here>>>

Shares of Commercial Metals have returned -20.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Commercial Metals Company (CMC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise