Netflix (NFLX) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) closed at $881.79, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Netflix in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 21, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.21, up 99.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.15 billion, up 14.96% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Netflix is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Netflix is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.83.
Investors should also note that NFLX has a PEG ratio of 1.42 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.21 at yesterday's closing price.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NFLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.