Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) standing at $336.72, reflecting a -0.98% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.49, indicating an 88.46% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $204.66 million, up 35.54% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.16% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Duolingo, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Duolingo, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 111.56. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.08 of its industry.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.