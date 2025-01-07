We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $135.20, demonstrating a -0.38% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.24%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, down 22.37% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.43 billion, indicating a 9.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.8% lower. Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Airbnb, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.22.
It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.