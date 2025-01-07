We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aptiv PLC (APTV) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) closed at $61.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Aptiv PLC to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.88 billion, down 0.72% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Aptiv PLC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Aptiv PLC holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Aptiv PLC is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.08, which means Aptiv PLC is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that APTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.