We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Waste Management (WM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
Waste Management (WM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $201.76, demonstrating a +0.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Waste Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 29, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.79, up 2.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.88 billion, indicating a 12.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Waste Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Waste Management presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Waste Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.19. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.67 of its industry.
Investors should also note that WM has a PEG ratio of 2.04 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Waste Removal Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.98.
The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.