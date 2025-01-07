We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Quanta Services (PWR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Quanta Services (PWR - Free Report) closed at $328.06, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Quanta Services in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.64, up 29.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.62 billion, up 14.51% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Quanta Services. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Quanta Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Quanta Services is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.89. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.09 of its industry.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.