Boston Scientific (BSX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) standing at $91.29, reflecting a +0.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Boston Scientific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 5, 2025. On that day, Boston Scientific is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.4 billion, up 18.15% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.18% higher. Boston Scientific presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Boston Scientific is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.88, so one might conclude that Boston Scientific is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that BSX has a PEG ratio of 2.37 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
