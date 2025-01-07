We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Levi Strauss (LEVI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
In the latest market close, Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) reached $17.84, with a +1.31% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Levi Strauss in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion, up 4.54% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Levi Strauss holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Levi Strauss is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.67. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.15.
Investors should also note that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 0.97 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.52.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.