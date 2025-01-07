3 Columbia Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Maximizing Returns

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a financial institution that provides a large number of mutual funds based on solid research and quantitative analysis. It had $672 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2024, and its goal is to find investment ideas and manage the risks associated with them with the help of research tools and a team of 200 research associates. The company has also focused on responsible investment, where environmental, social and governance factors are considered in the portfolio construction. All these factors make Columbia Threadneedle Investments a reliable investment option.
We have chosen three Columbia Threadneedle Investments mutual funds —
Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund ( LEGAX Quick Quote LEGAX - Free Report) , Columbia Thermostat ( CTFAX Quick Quote CTFAX - Free Report) and Columbia Select Large Cap Value ( SLVAX Quick Quote SLVAX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee. Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies. LEGAX advisors also allocate investments in foreign securities.
Melda Mergen has been the lead manager of LEGAX since Nov. 26, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in NVIDIA Corp (10.9%), Apple Inc. (10.6%) and Microsoft Corp (10.5%) as of July 31, 2024.
LEGAX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.1% and 17.8%, respectively. LEGAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.98%.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,
please click here. Columbia Thermostat fund invests the majority of its assets in portfolio funds based on the current S&P 500 Index. CTFAX advisors also invest in short-term paper and government securities.
Alex M. Rivas has been the lead manager of CTFAX since May 1, 2022. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Columbia Total Return Bond (17.4%), Columbia Corporate Income (14%) and Columbia US Treasury Index (14%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
CTFAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.1% and 8%, respectively. CTFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.50%.
Columbia Select Large Cap Value fund invests the majority of its assets in large-cap equity securities with market capitalization similar to those in the Russell 1000 Value Index.
Richard Taft has been the lead manager of SLVAX since Oct. 1, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Verizon Communications Inc. (4.2%), FirstEnergy Corp. (3.9%) and PG&E Corp (3.9%) as of Aug. 31, 2024.
SLVAX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.8% and 11.7%, respectively. SLVAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.79%.
3 Columbia Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Maximizing Returns
