HOLX Stock Gains Following the Acquisition of Gynesonics

Hologic, Inc. ( HOLX Quick Quote HOLX - Free Report) announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Gynesonics, Inc. — a privately held medical device company focused on developing minimally invasive solutions for women’s health. Hologic acquired Gynesonics for approximately $350 million.
The latest acquisition is aimed at strengthening Hologic’s GYN Surgical business segment.
Likely Trend of HOLX Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company surged 0.8% to $73.77 yesterday.
The transformation of Hologic’s Surgical business over recent years has been phenomenal. The business is currently focusing on internal innovation and product line additions through value-added acquisitions. The company’s latest acquisition of Gynesonics strengthens its commitment to providing women with minimally invasive treatment.
The acquisition enhances the existing Surgical portfolio, offering GYN surgeons worldwide an expanded range of options to treat women suffering from heavy periods and fibroids. Accordingly, we expect the latest acquisition to bolster investor confidence and maintain an upward momentum in HOLX's share price in the upcoming days.
Hologic has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion at present. The company’s earnings yield of 5.85% compares favorably to the industry’s -4.10%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.1% for the trailing four quarters.
More on Hologic’s Acquisition of Gynesonics
Gynesonics is the developer of Sonata System technology. The Sonata System is used for diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of certain symptomatic uterine fibroids. The technology combines real-time intrauterine ultrasound guidance with targeted radiofrequency ablation in an incision-less procedure.
The acquisition will add Sonata System to Hologic’s Surgical portfolio. The Sonata System will complement and expand Hologic’s range of minimally invasive solutions for heavy periods and fibroids. The acquisition will further increase access to the Sonata System. The acquisition reflects Hologic’s commitment to advancing women's health and improving patient outcomes through cutting-edge technologies.
Hologic’s Previous Strategic Acquisition
Earlier in 2024, Hologic acquired Endomagnetics Limited — a UK-based developer of breast cancer surgery technologies — for approximately $310 million. This strategic move bolsters Hologic's breast surgery portfolio, offering surgeons and radiologists an expanded range of innovative solutions for breast cancer procedures. Per Hologic, the acquisition of Endomagnetics is a pivotal step for the company in enhancing its breast health portfolio with advanced technologies.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Industry Prospects Favor Hologic
Per a
report from Grand View Research, the global women’s health market size is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth can be attributed to the increase in the geriatric population of women and the introduction of new advanced therapeutic products for their health. Furthermore, favorable policies initiated by governments to improve women’s health and raise awareness are likely to drive market growth during the aforementioned period. Other Recent Developments by Hologic
Last month, Hologic entered into an agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop analyte-specific reagents — the “active ingredients” of laboratory-developed tests aimed at detecting H5N1 bird flu. The latest development builds on the company’s existing strong portfolio of diagnostic solutions, including assays used for the detection of COVID-19.
The same month, Hologic announced the introduction of its next-generation Genius AI Detection PRO solution for use in the United States, extending its leadership in breast imaging AI.
HOLX Stock Price Performance
In the past year, Hologic’s shares have risen 3.4% compared with the
industry’s 5.4% growth. HOLX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Hologic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Veracyte ( VCYT Quick Quote VCYT - Free Report) , ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) and Omnicell ( OMCL Quick Quote OMCL - Free Report) .
Veracyte, carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 65.8% for 2025. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 520.58%. Veracyte’s shares have risen 49.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 21.1% for 2025.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.41%. Its shares have risen 34.1% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past year.
Omnicell, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 72.7% for fourth-quarter 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 121.74%.
OMCL’s shares have risen 26.4% against the industry’s 15.7% decline in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
HOLX Stock Gains Following the Acquisition of Gynesonics
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Gynesonics, Inc. — a privately held medical device company focused on developing minimally invasive solutions for women’s health. Hologic acquired Gynesonics for approximately $350 million.
The latest acquisition is aimed at strengthening Hologic’s GYN Surgical business segment.
Likely Trend of HOLX Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company surged 0.8% to $73.77 yesterday.
The transformation of Hologic’s Surgical business over recent years has been phenomenal. The business is currently focusing on internal innovation and product line additions through value-added acquisitions. The company’s latest acquisition of Gynesonics strengthens its commitment to providing women with minimally invasive treatment.
The acquisition enhances the existing Surgical portfolio, offering GYN surgeons worldwide an expanded range of options to treat women suffering from heavy periods and fibroids. Accordingly, we expect the latest acquisition to bolster investor confidence and maintain an upward momentum in HOLX's share price in the upcoming days.
Hologic has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion at present. The company’s earnings yield of 5.85% compares favorably to the industry’s -4.10%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.1% for the trailing four quarters.
More on Hologic’s Acquisition of Gynesonics
Gynesonics is the developer of Sonata System technology. The Sonata System is used for diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of certain symptomatic uterine fibroids. The technology combines real-time intrauterine ultrasound guidance with targeted radiofrequency ablation in an incision-less procedure.
The acquisition will add Sonata System to Hologic’s Surgical portfolio. The Sonata System will complement and expand Hologic’s range of minimally invasive solutions for heavy periods and fibroids. The acquisition will further increase access to the Sonata System. The acquisition reflects Hologic’s commitment to advancing women's health and improving patient outcomes through cutting-edge technologies.
Hologic’s Previous Strategic Acquisition
Earlier in 2024, Hologic acquired Endomagnetics Limited — a UK-based developer of breast cancer surgery technologies — for approximately $310 million. This strategic move bolsters Hologic's breast surgery portfolio, offering surgeons and radiologists an expanded range of innovative solutions for breast cancer procedures. Per Hologic, the acquisition of Endomagnetics is a pivotal step for the company in enhancing its breast health portfolio with advanced technologies.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Industry Prospects Favor Hologic
Per a report from Grand View Research, the global women’s health market size is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth can be attributed to the increase in the geriatric population of women and the introduction of new advanced therapeutic products for their health. Furthermore, favorable policies initiated by governments to improve women’s health and raise awareness are likely to drive market growth during the aforementioned period.
Other Recent Developments by Hologic
Last month, Hologic entered into an agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop analyte-specific reagents — the “active ingredients” of laboratory-developed tests aimed at detecting H5N1 bird flu. The latest development builds on the company’s existing strong portfolio of diagnostic solutions, including assays used for the detection of COVID-19.
The same month, Hologic announced the introduction of its next-generation Genius AI Detection PRO solution for use in the United States, extending its leadership in breast imaging AI.
HOLX Stock Price Performance
In the past year, Hologic’s shares have risen 3.4% compared with the industry’s 5.4% growth.
HOLX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Hologic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Veracyte (VCYT - Free Report) , ResMed (RMD - Free Report) and Omnicell (OMCL - Free Report) .
Veracyte, carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 65.8% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 520.58%. Veracyte’s shares have risen 49.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 21.1% for 2025.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.41%. Its shares have risen 34.1% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past year.
Omnicell, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 72.7% for fourth-quarter 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 121.74%.
OMCL’s shares have risen 26.4% against the industry’s 15.7% decline in the past year.