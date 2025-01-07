Back to top

Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

MFS Blended Research Value Equit R6

(BRUNX - Free Report) . BRUNX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.42%, management fee of 0.4%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.9%.

BNY Mellon Natural Resources I

(DLDRX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. DLDRX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. With five-year annualized performance of 18.92%, expense ratio of 0.91% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

American Funds Investor Company of America R2

(RICBX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.35%. Management fee: 0.23%. Five year annual return: 14.39%. RICBX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


