Unlocking Q4 Potential of Delta (DAL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Delta Air Lines (
DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 37.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $14.83 billion, increasing 4.3% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Delta metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Passenger' at $12.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Cargo' should come in at $196.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Other net' will reach $2.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Domestic' of $8.95 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Pacific' will reach $598.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Latin America' will reach $986.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Atlantic' should arrive at $2.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Passenger Load Factor' to come in at 85.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue passenger miles - Consolidated' reaching 60.74 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57.66 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex' will likely reach 13.69 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.29 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted- Average fuel price per gallon' to reach $2.30. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.
The consensus estimate for 'Available seat miles - Consolidated' stands at 70.87 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 68.46 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Delta here>>> Shares of Delta have demonstrated returns of -3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DAL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Delta (DAL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 37.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $14.83 billion, increasing 4.3% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Delta metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Passenger' at $12.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Cargo' should come in at $196.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Other net' will reach $2.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Domestic' of $8.95 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Pacific' will reach $598.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Latin America' will reach $986.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Atlantic' should arrive at $2.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Passenger Load Factor' to come in at 85.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue passenger miles - Consolidated' reaching 60.74 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57.66 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex' will likely reach 13.69 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.29 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted- Average fuel price per gallon' to reach $2.30. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.
The consensus estimate for 'Available seat miles - Consolidated' stands at 70.87 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 68.46 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Delta here>>>
Shares of Delta have demonstrated returns of -3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DAL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>