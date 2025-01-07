Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, RPM International (RPM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

RPM International (RPM - Free Report) reported $1.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $1.39 for the same period compares to $1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion, representing a surprise of +3.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RPM International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Construction Products Group/ CPG: $690.12 million compared to the $670.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Specialty Products Group/ SPG: $184.85 million compared to the $173.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Segment: $590.25 million compared to the $560.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG: $380.10 million versus $374.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment: $96.64 million versus $97.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Specialty Products Group/ SPG: $19.63 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.38 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG: $64.96 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $64.29 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Construction Products Group/ CPG: $108.56 million compared to the $104.77 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate/Other: -$34.71 million versus -$36.07 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for RPM International here>>>

Shares of RPM International have returned -10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RPM International Inc. (RPM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise