Lindsay (LNN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended November 2024, Lindsay (LNN - Free Report) reported revenue of $166.28 million, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.57, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165.83 million, representing a surprise of +0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lindsay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Infrastructure Segment: $19.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.4%.
  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment: $147.09 million compared to the $141.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Operating income- Irrigation Segment: $24.74 million compared to the $21.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income- Corporate: -$7.98 million versus -$7.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Infrastructure Segment: $4.12 million versus $4.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Lindsay have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

