Here's Why it is Worth Investing in Allegion Stock Right Now

Allegion plc stands to benefit from strength across its businesses, focus on operational excellence and acquired assets. The company remains focused on investing in growth opportunities and strengthening its long-term market position.
ALLE, which has a market capitalization of $11.2 billion, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let's delve into the factors that have been aiding the firm for a while now.
Business Strength: Allegion is seeing strong momentum across its segments. Stable demand across end markets like education, healthcare, government, hospitality and retail end markets and the recent acquisition of Krieger and Unicel within the non-residential business are driving the Americas segment. The increase in demand for residential products also bodes well. The segment’s revenues increased 5.6% year over year in the third quarter of 2024.
Increased adoption of advanced technologies and solutions in the electronics security products market, such as wireless locks and mobile-enabled smart locks, is expected to drive Allegion’s performance in the quarters ahead. Driven by strength across its business, the company expects total revenues to increase 2.5-3.5% in 2024 from the year-ago level, while organic sales are expected to rise 1.5-2.5%.
Acquisition Benefits: Allegion is focused on strengthening its competency through acquisitions. In the third quarter of 2024, acquisitions boosted the company's sales by approximately 1.9%. In June 2024, the company acquired Krieger Specialty Products. The addition of Krieger's expertise in specialty solutions enabled ALLE to strengthen its door and frame portfolio. Also, in the same month, it purchased Unicel Architectural Corp. The inclusion of Unicel's proficiency in building envelope solutions enabled it to boost its product portfolio within the non-residential business. Both the acquired businesses have been incorporated into the Americas segment. Also, in March 2024, it completed the acquisition of Spain-based Montajes Electronics Dorcas S.L. ("Dorcas"), which has been incorporated into the International segment. The inclusion of Dorcas' expertise in electric strikes and lock solutions, coupled with its strong innovation capabilities, enables Allegion to boost its security products portfolio. It also helps the company to expand its presence in lucrative end markets like healthcare and education.
In the past six months, shares of the company have gained 12.2% compared with the
In the past six months, shares of the company have gained 12.2% compared with the industry's 0.8% growth. Shareholder-Friendly Policies: Allegion is committed to returning value to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. It paid out dividends of $125.6 million in the first nine months of 2024, reflecting an increase of 5.4% year over year. In the same period, ALLE repurchased shares worth $120 million. Exiting the third quarter of 2024, the company was left to repurchase shares worth $340 million under its 2023-approved program. In February 2024, Allegion announced a 7% hike in its quarterly dividend rate, which stands at 48 cents per share. Northbound Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allegion's 2024 earnings has been revised 0.4% upward to $7.41 per share in the past 60 days. Other Key Picks
Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks
Alarm.com Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). ALRM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 19.6%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALRM's 2024 earnings has increased 7.2%. Applied Industrial Technologies presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AIT's 2024 earnings has inched up 0.2%. Generac Holdings presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.8%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for GNRC's 2024 earnings has increased 0.6%.
Image: Bigstock
