Reasons Why You Should Hold AppFolio Stock in Your Portfolio

AppFolio ( APPF ) shares have gained 11% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computer Technology sector, Zacks Internet Software industry and the S&P 500's return of 8.8%, 10.1% and 4.7%, respectively. AppFolio's outperformance reflects investors' confidence in the company's platform and product portfolio.
AppFolio has an impressive
Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from the company’s financial statements to get the true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.
The company’s earnings for 2025 and 2026 are expected to improve 28.3% and 21.9%, respectively, year over year. The top line for 2025 and 2026 is anticipated to increase 18.2% and 17.5%, respectively.
Factors That May Benefit AppFolio
AppFolio is redefining the property management landscape by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its platform, making customer onboarding more efficient and user-friendly. Traditionally, the lengthy process of data migration and system setup has discouraged property managers, landlords and housing associations from switching to new software. Recognizing this, AppFolio has automated a significant portion of its onboarding process, relying heavily on AI to streamline workflows.
AppFolio Price Performance Chart Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
A standout feature in its recent upgrades is the inclusion of generative AI, which allows customers to input financial and operational data at their convenience. Realm-X, a conversational AI assistant that reduces repetitive tasks, resolves queries, and ensures smooth operations. These advancements position AppFolio as a leader in the U.S. property management software market, as highlighted in a 6sense
report.
AppFolio’s long-standing collaborations with industry leaders like
DocuSign ( DOCU ) , AvidXchange ( AVDX ) and Amazon ( AMZN ) have been instrumental in enhancing its offerings. The partnership with DocuSign has simplified contract management through electronic signatures, while the collaboration with AvidXchange has streamlined invoice and payment processing.
Additionally, AppFolio’s integration with Amazon Apartment Locker has automated package management, underscoring its commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions. These strategic moves have helped AppFolio maintain a steady growth trajectory, as evidenced by its third-quarter 2024 customer base of 20,403, which increased 5.1% year over year.
AppFolio Valuation: A Reason for Concern
AppFolio’s stellar performance over the past three months has driven the stock's valuation to lofty heights. The company’s shares currently trade at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 44.2X, significantly higher than the industry average of 35.79X. This premium valuation suggests limited upside potential for APPF stock in the near term.
The stock also has a Zacks Value Style Score of F, which signifies a stretched valuation at present.
Conclusion: Hold APPF Stock for Now
AppFolio’s robust product portfolio, rising customer base and strong growth expectations make the stock worth retaining. However, its stretched valuation multiple suggests that the stock would have a limited upside potential in the near term.
Considering all these factors, it is prudent to retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present.
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
