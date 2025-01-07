Lindsay Buys Minority Interest in Pessl to Boost AgTech Portfolio

Lindsay Corporation ( LNN Quick Quote LNN - Free Report) announced that it completed its previously announced deal to acquire a 49.9% minority interest in Pessl Instruments GmbH. This move will enhance LNN's position as an irrigation management and scheduling solution provider in the industry. Details on Lindsay-Pessl Instruments Deal
Lindsay inked a deal with Pessl on April 3, 2024, to acquire 49.9% minority interests with the option to purchase the remaining shares at a later date. In May 2023, the companies initially formed a collaboration to use their combined expertise to provide greater value to growers. The partnership has already demonstrated synergistic potential in unlocking incremental value and problem-solving solutions for agricultural producers globally.
Pessl, headquartered in Austria, is a prominent global provider of advanced agricultural technology solutions under the METOS brand. It provides IoT hardware and software solutions for making informed decisions, including field monitoring systems that collect a wide range of agronomic data and feed into Lindsay's award-winning FieldNET remote irrigation management platform. Pessl has more than 100,000 connected in-field data-collection devices worldwide, with 50,000 active clients using the FieldClimate online interface. LNN’s Benefits From Pessl Deal
Under this acquisition, Lindsay will benefit from Pessl’s leading position in specialty crop applications, whereas the latter will benefit from LNN’s leading position in row crop applications.
Customers using Lindsay's FieldNET and Pessl's METOS solutions will gain from advanced agronomic insights, which will provide them with informed decisions for healthier crops, optimized resource use and higher yields. Lindsay's investment in Pessl accelerates innovation in agricultural technology, supporting efforts to meet the increasing global demands for food, fuel and fiber. Lindsay Stock’s Price Performance
The company’s shares have lost 11.4% in the past year against the
industry’s growth of 1.7%.
Lindsay currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Graham Corporation ( GHM Quick Quote GHM - Free Report) , Federal Signal Corporation ( FSS Quick Quote FSS - Free Report) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc ( GTES Quick Quote GTES - Free Report) . GHM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and FSS and GTES have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
