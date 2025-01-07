Phillips 66 to Strengthen NGL Foothold With $2.2B EPIC NGL Deal

Phillips 66 ( PSX Quick Quote PSX - Free Report) , a leading U.S.-based refining player, has announced a major acquisition involving the Ares-backed midstream business EPIC NGL. The company has signed an agreement to acquire EPIC Y-Grade GP, LLC and EPIC Y-Grade, LP in an all-cash transaction totaling $2.2 billion. PSX mentioned that the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to its earnings per share (EPS) and strengthen its presence in the natural gas liquids (NGLs) market. PSX to Strengthen Its Position in the NGL Market
EPIC Y-Grade GP and EPIC Y-Grade own multiple subsidiaries and assets, including long-haul NGL (natural gas liquids) pipelines, fractionation facilities and distribution systems. NGLs are a category of hydrocarbons that are extracted from natural gas. The commodity can be used as feedstock in petrochemical plants, and for various other purposes like heating and cooking.
Phillips 66 aims to expand its Permian Basin NGL value chain by acquiring these key assets. Furthermore, EPIC NGL’s extensive infrastructure should enable PSX to offer extensive flow assurance to the producers, providing them with reliable service, reaching key fractionation sites near Corpus Christi, Sweeny and Mont Belvieu, TX.
Phillips 66 has expressed its confidence regarding the acquisition, stating that the deal is expected to generate attractive returns exceeding the company’s hurdle rates. A hurdle rate is essentially the minimum acceptable return that a company expects to earn on any investment.
EPIC NGL’s Assets
EPIC NGL’s business includes two fractionators with a capacity of 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) near Corpus Christi. In addition, the business consists of nearly 350 miles of purity distribution pipelines and an NGL pipeline spanning approximately 885 miles with a capacity of 175,000 bpd. The pipeline assets connect the production from the Delaware, Midland and Eagle Ford basins to fractionation facilities and PSX’s Sweeny Hub.
EPIC NGL’s Future Expansion Plans
The business is currently in the process of expanding its pipeline infrastructure. It plans to increase its pipeline capacity to 225,000 bpd and has even approved a second expansion of the capacity to 350,000 bpd. However, these expansion plans are not expected to bring any change to
Phillips 66’s announced capital program for 2025.
Also, EPIC NGL has added a third fractionation facility to its expansion plans that could enhance its fractionation capabilities and increase it up to 280,000 bpd. The assets are expected to complement PSX’s existing asset base as they connect the production from the prolific Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast refiners and petrochemical firms. The assets are also well connected to export markets, expanding Phillips 66’s connectivity to global markets.
