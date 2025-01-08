See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 6, 2025
Freshpet Inc. (FRPT - Free Report) is a pet food company. Freshpet, Inc. emphasizes capacity expansion through three key drivers: maximizing throughput on existing production lines, optimizing capacity at current facilities, and leveraging new technologies to enhance efficiency. The company's operational performance has also shown remarkable progress, with key improvements in throughput, yield and logistics costs. FRPT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 144.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 27.2% and 228.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
nCino, Inc. (NCNO - Free Report) is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. This software-as-a-service company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days. nCino shares have returned 8.9% over the past six months. The company reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues and year-over-year subscription revenue growth on Dec. 4. Improved operating margins and business expansions highlight its robust growth potential. These factors have enabled NCNO to outperform its peers.