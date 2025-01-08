We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) standing at $66.15, reflecting a -0.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.
The ride-hailing company's shares have seen an increase of 0.87% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.83% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of Uber Technologies will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11.77 billion, indicating a 18.46% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. Right now, Uber Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Uber Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.71 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that UBER has a PEG ratio of 0.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.