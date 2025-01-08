We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Boeing (BA) Gained Today
Boeing (BA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $172.51, demonstrating a +1.01% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.
The airplane builder's shares have seen an increase of 8.75% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$2.25, indicating a 378.72% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.18 billion, down 21.97% from the prior-year quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3578.8% lower within the past month. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.