Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) standing at $452.92, reflecting a +0.33% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.69% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 3.95% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.7% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.43, showcasing a 13.01% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $88.3 billion, indicating a 5.43% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Berkshire Hathaway B is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Berkshire Hathaway B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.61. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.21.
It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.