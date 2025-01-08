We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Chubb (CB) Gained Today
Chubb (CB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $268.76, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.11% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had lost 3.61% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 3.95% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.7% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chubb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.46, showcasing a 34.22% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.49 billion, up 8.28% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Chubb boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Chubb is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.55. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.21 for its industry.
We can also see that CB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.39.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.