AutoZone (AZO) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) standing at $3,259.91, reflecting a -1.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.
Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer had lost 0.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of AutoZone will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $29.16, marking a 0.93% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.98 billion, up 3.13% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $153.09 per share and a revenue of $18.79 billion, signifying shifts of +4.76% and +1.63%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoZone. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.73% downward. As of now, AutoZone holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, AutoZone is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.51. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.31 for its industry.
Meanwhile, AZO's PEG ratio is currently 1.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.