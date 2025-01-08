We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Citigroup (C) Gained Today
In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed at $73.68, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 1.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 15, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.22, up 45.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.49 billion, up 11.75% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% higher. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Citigroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.11. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.69.
It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.28.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 34, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.