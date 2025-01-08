We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aptiv PLC (APTV) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $61.82, indicating a +0.72% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.42%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 5.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.62, indicating a 15.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.88 billion, down 0.72% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Aptiv PLC possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Aptiv PLC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.25, which means Aptiv PLC is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that APTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 49, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.