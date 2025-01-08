Here's Why Canada Goose (GOOS) Fell More Than Broader Market

Canada Goose (
GOOS Quick Quote GOOS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $10.30, demonstrating a -1.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.89%.
Coming into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had gained 5.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of Canada Goose will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.91%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $444.24 million, indicating a 0.85% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $957.64 million, which would represent changes of +2.74% and -2.9%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Canada Goose is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.92. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.72.
It's also important to note that GOOS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 1.63 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
