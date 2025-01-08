We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $2.87, demonstrating a -1.71% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 20% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 6.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Canopy Growth Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Canopy Growth Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $47.69 million, down 17.31% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.31 per share and revenue of $192.31 million, which would represent changes of +18.27% and -21.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Canopy Growth Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Canopy Growth Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.