Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $14.80, indicating a +0.78% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.42%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.89%.
The the stock of shipping company has fallen by 9.94% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 46.58% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $299.25 million, indicating a 13.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.26% lower. At present, Star Bulk Carriers boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.47. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.68 for its industry.
Meanwhile, SBLK's PEG ratio is currently 4.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Shipping industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.53.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, finds itself in the bottom 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.