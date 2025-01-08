We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boston Scientific (BSX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $91.99, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.
The medical device manufacturer's stock has climbed by 2.9% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 6.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boston Scientific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.4 billion, up 18.15% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Boston Scientific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.18% higher. As of now, Boston Scientific holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Boston Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.92. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.9.
One should further note that BSX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.39. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.1.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.