Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) reached $56.24, with a -0.6% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 8.4% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 5.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Copart, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.15%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.14 billion, indicating a 11.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.57 per share and a revenue of $4.74 billion, representing changes of +12.14% and +11.81%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Copart, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Copart, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Copart, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.96 right now. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 35.96.
The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.