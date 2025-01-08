We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) standing at $39.41, reflecting a -0.86% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.89%.
The materials science's shares have seen a decrease of 6.97% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.34% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dow Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.33, reflecting a 23.26% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.5 billion, indicating a 1.12% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.41% lower within the past month. Dow Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Dow Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.65. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.39.
We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.