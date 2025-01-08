Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS - Free Report) is a body contouring procedure services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Archrock, Inc. (AROC - Free Report) is an energy infrastructure company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 250% downward over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) is a footwear company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

