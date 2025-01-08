Diversified Energy Announces Expansion in Appalachian Basin

Diversified Energy Company PLC ( DEC Quick Quote DEC - Free Report) recently announced the acquisition of natural gas properties and midstream facilities across Virginia, West Virginia and Alabama from Summit Natural Resources. The $45 million deal will be funded by the company through cash in hand and current liquidity.
The deal will add 300 producing wells and 265 coal mine methane wells to DEC’s portfolio, providing significant synergies with the company’s existing Appalachian operations. The acquired assets contribute a current net production of 12 million cubic feet equivalent of natural gas per day. The acquired midstream assets will expand DEC’s capacity to transport natural gas volumes to premium sales markets, strengthening its operational efficiency and revenue potential.
DEC to Unlock Coal Mine Methane Revenues
A prominent feature of this acquisition is the coal mine methane assets, which are eligible to provide alternative energy credits. This deal will integrate DEC’s operational expertise with sustainable energy practices and allow it to earn incremental environmental credit revenues.
How Will DEC Benefit From the Acquisition?
Set to close in the first quarter of 2025, this acquisition will mark a pivotal step toward DEC’s scalable growth. The assets, well positioned to benefit from the company’s operational expertise, will generate additional revenues from selling environmental credits as coal mine methane production increases. The acquisition of the midstream assets would help the movement of the existing production volumes to the premium-priced markets. The deal would enable the company to drive improved margins and support consistent cash flows. With its Smarter Asset Management practices and a robust operational platform, Diversified is well positioned to integrate these assets seamlessly and create value for its shareholders.
DEC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Birmingham-based Diversified Energy Company is an energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing and well retirement. Currently, DEC has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the
energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like GeoPark Limited ( GPRK Quick Quote GPRK - Free Report) , ARC Resources Ltd. ( AETUF Quick Quote AETUF - Free Report) and Flotek Industries, Inc. ( FTK Quick Quote FTK - Free Report) . While GeoPark currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ARC Resources and Flotek Industries each carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Hamilton, Bermuda-based GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPRK’s 2024 earnings indicates 19.39% year-over-year growth.
Calgary, Canada-based ARC Resources is engaged in the exploration, acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. AETUF’s expected EPS (earnings per share) growth rate for next year is 50.78%, which aligns favorably with the industry growth rate of 11.60%.
Flotek Industries develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTK’s 2024 earnings indicates 125% year-over-year growth.
