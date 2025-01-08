Medifast Launches OPTAVIA ASCEND for Weight Loss Management

Medifast, Inc. ( MED Quick Quote MED - Free Report) has introduced a high-protein product line, OPTAVIA ASCEND, designed to support individuals using GLP-1 medications and those seeking help to maintain weight loss. The new line features fiber-rich mini meals and daily nutrient packs, which aim to boost muscle health, digestive function and bone strength. OPTAVIA ASCEND is integrated into two new science-backed nutrition plans, complementing OPTAVIA's comprehensive approach to fill a critical gap in the weight management sector. This launch reinforces Medifast's commitment to combining effective nutrition with sustainable lifestyle changes, offering a holistic solution for weight management. Research shows that combining GLP-1 medications with proper nutrition and exercise enhances weight loss, making the OPTAVIA ASCEND line a crucial addition. MED’s Personalized Coaching and Science-Backed Plans
What sets the new offering apart is Medifast's emphasis on personalized coaching. Each customer will have access to a coach who will provide tailored advice. This unique combination of science-backed nutrition plans, physical activity recommendations and behavioral support creates a more comprehensive weight loss system. Medifast’s latest product line builds on MED’s partnership with LifeMD to offer GLP-1 medications where clinically recommended.
Medifast is strategically positioning itself to thrive in the rapidly evolving weight loss market, particularly as the adoption of GLP-1 medications reshapes industry dynamics. With projections indicating that the GLP-1 support market could reach $50 billion or more by 2030, the company is seizing this transformative opportunity by aligning its efforts with the market's evolving needs. The company's holistic approach, integrating customers, coaches and clinicians through LifeMD, uniquely positions it to support GLP-1 users in achieving their long-term health goals.
Despite facing challenges in attracting customers due to macroeconomic factors, such as fierce competition in the health and wellness industry, disruptive effects of GLP-1 regimen adoption and a slowdown in consumer spending, Medifast’s coach-led model remains a strong differentiator. By combining lifestyle guidance with scientifically developed products, the company has the potential to attract and retain clients who seek structured, long-term support in their health journey. MED currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Medifast have dropped 7.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 9.8%. Some Solid Staple Bets
We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Staples sector, namely
United Natural Foods, Inc. ( UNFI Quick Quote UNFI - Free Report) , Freshpet ( FRPT Quick Quote FRPT - Free Report) and US Foods Holding Corp. ( USFD Quick Quote USFD - Free Report) . United Natural currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 553.1%, on average. The consensus estimate for United Natural's current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 0.3% and 442.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported figure. Freshpet, a pet food company, presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. FRPT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 144.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet's current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 27.2% and 228.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported figure. US Foods, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to food service customers in the United States. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). USFD delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.4% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding's current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.4% and 18.6%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.
