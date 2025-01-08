Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Read MoreHide Full Article

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights R

(GTTRX - Free Report) : 1.45% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. GTTRX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. GTTRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.35%.

Eagle International Stock Fund I

(EISIX - Free Report) : 0.95% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. EISIX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. EISIX, with annual returns of 8.98% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Intrepid Value Fund C

(JIVCX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.23%. Management fee: 0.3%. Five year annual return: 11.5%. JIVCX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


JPMorgan US Appl DataSci Value C (JIVCX) - free report >>

Goldman Sachs SmCap Val Insights R (GTTRX) - free report >>

Carillon Clarivest Intl Stock I (EISIX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings