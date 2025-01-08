MtronPTI Secures $10M Defense Contract, Boosts Backlog

M-tron Industries, Inc. ( MPTI Quick Quote MPTI - Free Report) , a provider of precision-engineered electronic components, has announced a more than $10 million year-end order. This contract comes from a top U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) prime contractor to support a major air defense program. It underscores MtronPTI’s growing influence in the defense sector. The order encompasses advanced products like rugged lumped element radio frequency filters and precision clock oscillators. These components are critical to the program’s functionality, ensuring reliable performance under extreme conditions. The air defense system, integral to the United States and allied nations, is projected to remain in production beyond 2029. MPTI stock rose 7.4% during the trading session yesterday. MtronPTI’s Expanding Role in High-Demand Defense Applications
MtronPTI’s involvement in this high-profile program enhances its reputation as a key supplier to defense initiatives. The company’s offerings play a pivotal role in various applications, such as precision-guided munitions, radar systems, electronic warfare, airframes and drones, and space and satellite platforms. This diversity highlights MtronPTI’s adaptability and expertise in addressing mission-critical needs.
The work under this contract will be executed in Orlando, FL, through mid-2026, contributing to local economic growth and fortifying MtronPTI’s production capabilities. MtronPTI’s Defense Program Product: A Catalyst for Long-Term Growth
This $10 million contract not only secures immediate revenue but also cements MtronPTI’s role in future defense collaborations. Its precision-engineered solutions ensure reliability in the most demanding environments, making it an essential partner for the U.S. military and allied forces.
The company’s third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 81 cents increased 42.1% from 57 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The upside was backed by continued strong defense program product and solution shipments. Quarterly revenues of $13.2 million increased 21.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $10.9 million, driven by solid defense-related orders. As of Sept. 30, the total backlog was $39.76 million compared with $47.83 million at 2023-end and $50.28 million a year ago. The decrease in the backlog reflects the continued strategy and a focus on securing large, long-duration program-centric businesses. MtronPTI Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
MPTI shares have rallied 49.9% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks
Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 2.4% growth. The ongoing backlog strength, the continued momentum in defense-related sales and the acceleration in production and shipments are positioning the company well for an outperformance in the upcoming period. MtronPTI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Key Picks
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the
Construction sector: AECOM ( ACM Quick Quote ACM - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.2%, on average. Shares of ACM have rallied 30% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACM’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) implies an increase of 12.8% from the prior-year levels. Quanta Services, Inc. ( PWR Quick Quote PWR - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. PWR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4%, on average. The stock has risen 25.5% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWR’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 13.3% and 18.1%, respectively, from a year ago. MasTec, Inc. ( MTZ Quick Quote MTZ - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. MTZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.2%, on average. The stock has jumped 43.5% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ’s 2025 sales and EPS calls for an increase of 8.8% and 43.4%, respectively, from a year ago.
Image: Bigstock
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
