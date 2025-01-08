Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Acuity Brands (AYI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Acuity Brands (AYI - Free Report) reported $951.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $3.97 for the same period compares to $3.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $951.97 million, representing a surprise of -0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Acuity Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$7.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$7.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%.
  • Revenues- Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL): $886 million compared to the $883.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG): $73.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
  • Adjusted operating profit- Intelligent Spaces Group: $15.40 million compared to the $13.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted operating profit- Acuity Brands Lighting: $153.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $154.04 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Acuity Brands here>>>

Shares of Acuity Brands have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise