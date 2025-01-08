UniFirst (UNF) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Back to top

For the quarter ended November 2024, UniFirst (UNF - Free Report) reported revenue of $604.91 million, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.40, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $604.83 million, representing a surprise of +0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UniFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core Laundry Operations: $532.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $532.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
  • Revenues- First Aid: $26.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Revenues- Specialty Garments: $45.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Core Laundry Operations: $43.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.68 million.
  • Income (loss) from operations- First Aid: $0.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.33 million.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Specialty Garments: $12.17 million versus $11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of UniFirst have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

