Albertsons Companies (ACI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended November 2024, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) reported revenue of $18.77 billion, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.8 billion, representing a surprise of -0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albertsons Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same - Store Sales (Identical sales): 2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.
  • Number of stores at end of quarter: 2,273 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,267.
  • Total Square Footage - Retail Square Feet: 113.2 million compared to the 112.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Fuel: $885.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $976.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.4%.
Shares of Albertsons Companies have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

