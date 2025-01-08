Carnival's Holland America Line Invests $70M in Alaska Expansion

Carnival Corporation’s ( CCL Quick Quote CCL - Free Report) Holland America Line has announced a $70 million investment to elevate its Denali Lodge and expand Alaska Cruisetours. This strategic move underscores the cruise line's commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences while solidifying its leadership in Alaska tourism. The multi-year project will enhance the Denali Lodge, offering guests a premium stay near Denali National Park. Starting in 2025, improvements will include upgraded riverside interpretive trails with scenic viewpoints, refined wayfinding and improved dining options. Public spaces in the Cottonwood and Canyon Lodge buildings will also see updates. By 2026, the project will feature remodeled guest rooms, a new coffee shop and an expanded Karstens Public House with additional indoor and outdoor seating. In 2027, plans include the addition of a 120-room guest building and a renovated main lodge with a new restaurant, lobby bar and enhanced coffee experience. This $70 million investment indicates Holland America Line’s dedication to enhancing the company’s Alaska operations and maintaining its edge in the competitive cruise industry. By offering upgraded accommodations, expanded itineraries and unique wildlife experiences, Carnival continues to position itself as a leader in Alaska tourism, making the brand an attractive option for both travelers and investors. CCL Stock’s Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of the company have gained 33.2% compared with the
industry’s rise of 10.7%. The company is benefiting from sustained demand strength, increased booking volumes at significantly higher prices and the base loading strategy. During the fiscal third quarter, the company reported strong booking momentum for 2025 with volumes remaining robust at higher prices compared with the prior year. Nearly half of 2025 is already booked with less inventory available than last year. The company is leveraging this demand to achieve record ticket pricing. Bookings for 2026 have also started strong with record volumes in the past three months. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CCL currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other Key Picks
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks
Consumer Discretionary sector have been discussed below. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. ( LIND Quick Quote LIND - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here The stock has surged 18% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIND’s 2025 earnings indicates growth of 93.1% from the year-ago levels. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH Quick Quote NCLH - Free Report) currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. NCLH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 46.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.4% and 25%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 82.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Image: Bigstock
Carnival's Holland America Line Invests $70M in Alaska Expansion
Carnival Corporation’s (CCL - Free Report) Holland America Line has announced a $70 million investment to elevate its Denali Lodge and expand Alaska Cruisetours. This strategic move underscores the cruise line's commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences while solidifying its leadership in Alaska tourism.
The multi-year project will enhance the Denali Lodge, offering guests a premium stay near Denali National Park. Starting in 2025, improvements will include upgraded riverside interpretive trails with scenic viewpoints, refined wayfinding and improved dining options. Public spaces in the Cottonwood and Canyon Lodge buildings will also see updates.
By 2026, the project will feature remodeled guest rooms, a new coffee shop and an expanded Karstens Public House with additional indoor and outdoor seating. In 2027, plans include the addition of a 120-room guest building and a renovated main lodge with a new restaurant, lobby bar and enhanced coffee experience.
This $70 million investment indicates Holland America Line’s dedication to enhancing the company’s Alaska operations and maintaining its edge in the competitive cruise industry. By offering upgraded accommodations, expanded itineraries and unique wildlife experiences, Carnival continues to position itself as a leader in Alaska tourism, making the brand an attractive option for both travelers and investors.
CCL Stock’s Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of the company have gained 33.2% compared with the industry’s rise of 10.7%. The company is benefiting from sustained demand strength, increased booking volumes at significantly higher prices and the base loading strategy. During the fiscal third quarter, the company reported strong booking momentum for 2025 with volumes remaining robust at higher prices compared with the prior year.
Nearly half of 2025 is already booked with less inventory available than last year. The company is leveraging this demand to achieve record ticket pricing. Bookings for 2026 have also started strong with record volumes in the past three months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CCL currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other Key Picks
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector have been discussed below.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
The stock has surged 18% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIND’s 2025 earnings indicates growth of 93.1% from the year-ago levels.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. NCLH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 46.8% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.4% and 25%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 82.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.