NTGR Adds New Orbi 870 Series Mesh System to its WiFi 7 Portfolio

NETGEAR, Inc. ( NTGR Quick Quote NTGR - Free Report) has introduced the Orbi 870 Series Mesh System. The product is the latest in its range of mesh networking systems, offering the advanced capabilities of WiFi 7 to accommodate homes of all sizes.
NTGR developed the Orbi 870 Series to deliver exceptional performance. It can support up to 150 connected devices simultaneously, making it ideal for activities such as ultra-high-definition streaming, remote work and online gaming. Additionally, NETGEAR's Advanced Router Protection, included with the system, provides comprehensive security with features like automatic updates to safeguard against cyber threats.
What Does Orbi 870 Offer?
The Orbi 870 is designed to meet diverse household needs, offering the perfect blend of speed, coverage and protection for both upgrades and first-time WiFi 7 users. The Orbi 870 joins the existing Orbi 770 and Orbi 970 series, delivering unmatched speed, coverage and reliable connectivity from the front door to the backyard. With the addition of the Orbi 870, users can now select a WiFi 7 solution tailored to their unique requirements. NTGR highlighted that with the growing adoption of WiFi 7 devices from leading brands, there is an increasing demand for routers that maximize this technology.
The Orbi 870 Series Mesh System is designed to deliver ultra-fast WiFi 7 performance with tri-band speeds of up to 21 Gbps across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands. It offers advanced WiFi 7 features such as 320 MHz bandwidth, 4K QAM, Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and preamble puncturing. The Multi-Link Operation feature combines two WiFi bands to improve both backhaul (5GHz & 6GHz) and fronthaul (5GHz & 6GHz), ensuring faster speeds, lower latency and more reliable data delivery.
Additionally, the Orbi 870 Series features a 10 Gig Internet port, making it ideal for multi-gig cable and fiber Internet plans. This port ensures ultra-fast speeds and seamless connectivity for high-performance networks. Additionally, it is fully compatible with any Internet service provider, offering flexibility and ease of use for various network setups. The system includes four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on both the router and satellites.
The Orbi 870 Series uses advanced encryption, threat detection, automatic firmware updates, VPN support and WPA3 security to protect the network. It also features NETGEAR’s exclusive Advanced Router Protection, which combines AI-based detection and exploit prevention to block threats and deploy live patches quickly. Also, the Orbi 870 Series comes with Smart Parental Controls, allowing families to easily manage kids' online time and encourage healthy digital habits.
The Orbi 870 can be purchased on NETGEAR.com and at major retailers. Pricing options include $1,299.99 for a 3-pack (RBE873: router and 2 satellites), $999.99 for a 2-pack (RBE872: router and 1 satellite), and $549.99 for an add-on satellite (RBE870). New Product Launches Bode Well for NTGR
NETGEAR is capitalizing on the growing demand for advanced networking solutions driven by more connected devices and the shift to WiFi 7, which is 2.4 times faster than its predecessor. In 2024, The company expanded its WiFi 7 portfolio with new products like the RS600, RS500, RS200 routers and the WBE710 Tri-band WiFi 7 Access Point. Also, it unveiled a next-generation 5G mobile hotspot. Focused on affordability, reliability and ease of use, these innovations strengthen its position across consumer, business and service provider markets.
NTGR’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
NETGEAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 89.8% in the past six months compared with the
industry's growth of 28.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
