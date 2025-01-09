HOTH Stock Soars as Skin Toxicity Study in Cancer Patients Meets Goal

Shares of
Hoth Therapeutics ( HOTH Quick Quote HOTH - Free Report) skyrocketed 178.2% on Tuesday after the company announced positive interim safety and efficacy results from a mid-stage study of its lead candidate, HT-001, which is being developed to address skin toxicities linked to cancer patients undergoing treatment with EGFR inhibitors.
Per the data readout from the ongoing phase IIa study, all patients treated with the candidate achieved the primary efficacy endpoint of an ARIGA score ≤1, showing significant skin toxicity improvement by the six-week mark. Hoth's proprietary ARIGA scale, developed in partnership with onco-dermatology experts, provides an accurate tool for measuring and evaluating improvements in skin toxicity.
Additionally, 66% of patients treated withHT-001 reported reduced pain and itching scores, which significantly improved their quality of life. Importantly, all patients retained their full EGFR inhibitor dosage, ensuring the cancer treatment's complete therapeutic efficacy. This is a significant improvement over previous reports that highlighted frequent dose reductions or treatment interruptions caused by skin-related side effects.
In the past three months, HOTH shares have rallied 186.6% against the
industry’s 10% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Based on the encouraging interim results, Hoth believes that HT-001 has significant potential to become the new standard of care in treating severe skin toxicities associated with EGFR inhibitors, without interrupting the treatment process.
Initial data suggest that the candidate was overall well-tolerated in the study and no treatment-related adverse events were reported.
HOTH’s Future Development Plans for HT-001
Hoth states that this interim data supports a recent case report of rapid resolution of EGFR inhibitor-induced skin conditions using HT-001. In September 2024, the company
announced positive data from the treatment of the first patient with the candidate who was experiencing papulopustular eruptions, a common and debilitating side effect of EGFR inhibitor therapy in cancer patients.
As the phase IIa study progresses, management expects to report more data that further validate the therapeutic benefit of HT-001 to address skin toxicities linked to this patient population. Meanwhile, Hoth continues to enroll patients in the mid-stage study.
Hoth’s Developmental Pipeline Beyond HT-001
Apart from HT-001, Hoth’s clinical pipeline consists of another investigational candidate, BioLexa, which is currently being developed in a separate early-stage study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
The company also has several other candidates in its pre-clinical portfolio, which are currently being studied for various oncology, neurology, dermatology and inflammatory indications.
HOTH’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Hoth currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are
Castle Biosciences ( CSTL Quick Quote CSTL - Free Report) , Halozyme Therapeutics ( HALO Quick Quote HALO - Free Report) and CytomX Therapeutics ( CTMX Quick Quote CTMX - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
In the past 30 days, 2024 estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings per share have remained constant at 34 cents. During the same timeframe, loss per share estimates for 2025 have remained constant at $1.84. In three months, shares of Castle Biosciences have gained 11.9%.
CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 172.72%.
In the past 30 days, estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ 2024 earnings per share have Improved from $4.05 to $4.07. Estimates for 2025 earnings per share have increased from $4.80 to $4.81 during the same timeframe. In three months, Halozyme Therapeutics’ shares have gained 1%.
HALO’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 14.86%.
In the past 30 days, estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 5 cents. Estimates for 2025 loss per share have remained constant at 35 cents during the same timeframe. In three months, CytomX Therapeutics’ stock has lost 11.3%.
CTMX’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 115.70%.
Image: Bigstock
HOTH Stock Soars as Skin Toxicity Study in Cancer Patients Meets Goal
Shares of Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH - Free Report) skyrocketed 178.2% on Tuesday after the company announced positive interim safety and efficacy results from a mid-stage study of its lead candidate, HT-001, which is being developed to address skin toxicities linked to cancer patients undergoing treatment with EGFR inhibitors.
Per the data readout from the ongoing phase IIa study, all patients treated with the candidate achieved the primary efficacy endpoint of an ARIGA score ≤1, showing significant skin toxicity improvement by the six-week mark. Hoth's proprietary ARIGA scale, developed in partnership with onco-dermatology experts, provides an accurate tool for measuring and evaluating improvements in skin toxicity.
Additionally, 66% of patients treated withHT-001 reported reduced pain and itching scores, which significantly improved their quality of life. Importantly, all patients retained their full EGFR inhibitor dosage, ensuring the cancer treatment's complete therapeutic efficacy. This is a significant improvement over previous reports that highlighted frequent dose reductions or treatment interruptions caused by skin-related side effects.
In the past three months, HOTH shares have rallied 186.6% against the industry’s 10% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Based on the encouraging interim results, Hoth believes that HT-001 has significant potential to become the new standard of care in treating severe skin toxicities associated with EGFR inhibitors, without interrupting the treatment process.
Initial data suggest that the candidate was overall well-tolerated in the study and no treatment-related adverse events were reported.
HOTH’s Future Development Plans for HT-001
Hoth states that this interim data supports a recent case report of rapid resolution of EGFR inhibitor-induced skin conditions using HT-001. In September 2024, the company announced positive data from the treatment of the first patient with the candidate who was experiencing papulopustular eruptions, a common and debilitating side effect of EGFR inhibitor therapy in cancer patients.
As the phase IIa study progresses, management expects to report more data that further validate the therapeutic benefit of HT-001 to address skin toxicities linked to this patient population. Meanwhile, Hoth continues to enroll patients in the mid-stage study.
Hoth’s Developmental Pipeline Beyond HT-001
Apart from HT-001, Hoth’s clinical pipeline consists of another investigational candidate, BioLexa, which is currently being developed in a separate early-stage study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
The company also has several other candidates in its pre-clinical portfolio, which are currently being studied for various oncology, neurology, dermatology and inflammatory indications.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
HOTH’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Hoth currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are Castle Biosciences (CSTL - Free Report) , Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO - Free Report) and CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the past 30 days, 2024 estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings per share have remained constant at 34 cents. During the same timeframe, loss per share estimates for 2025 have remained constant at $1.84. In three months, shares of Castle Biosciences have gained 11.9%.
CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 172.72%.
In the past 30 days, estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ 2024 earnings per share have Improved from $4.05 to $4.07. Estimates for 2025 earnings per share have increased from $4.80 to $4.81 during the same timeframe. In three months, Halozyme Therapeutics’ shares have gained 1%.
HALO’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 14.86%.
In the past 30 days, estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 5 cents. Estimates for 2025 loss per share have remained constant at 35 cents during the same timeframe. In three months, CytomX Therapeutics’ stock has lost 11.3%.
CTMX’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 115.70%.