Past-Year Stock Price Performance of ANF, DECK, URBN & TPR
Image: Shutterstock
Don't Bet on Signet for Now: Invest in These 4 Retail Stocks Instead
The retail sector plays a vital role in driving economic growth, serving as a barometer of consumer confidence, spending patterns and market trends. While the industry is known for its resilience and adaptability, not all players have successfully navigated shifting dynamics. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) , a leading retailer specializing in diamond jewelry, met challenges despite its prominent market position.
What’s Weighing on Signet’s Performance?
Signet currently faces multiple headwinds that make it a less compelling investment opportunity in the near term. Operating in a sector heavily influenced by macroeconomic conditions, the company is vulnerable to shifts in consumer sentiment. Jewelry purchases are discretionary, and as sentiments remain volatile, the company’s exposure to fluctuating spending patterns poses significant challenges. These issues were evident in its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
Soft performances in the North American and International segments underscore difficulties in capturing consumer demand amid increased competition. North America sales dropped 2.3% year over year, led by stagnant average transaction values (ATV) and reduced transactions. The International segment fared worse, with an 11.4% decline in sales due to a sharp 13.4% drop in ATV and the sale of prestige watch locations. Same-store sales also showed weakness, edging down 0.8% in North America and 1.6% internationally. This contributed to a 3.1% year-over-year decline in total revenues for the quarter.
A key area of concern is the underperformance of Signet’s digital banners, including James Allen and Blue Nile. These platforms have failed to meet expectations, contributing to a 120-basis-point drag on same-store sales in the fiscal third quarter. Operational issues, such as delayed re-platforming work and API integration problems, have hindered traffic growth and search visibility, limiting the potential of these banners to deliver meaningful sales improvements. Although some sequential progress has been noted, challenges persist.
Signet’s cautious guidance for fiscal 2025 illustrates the headwinds it faces. On its last reported earnings call, the company guided total sales between $6.74 billion and $6.81 billion, which suggests a decline from the $7.17 billion reported in fiscal 2024. Same-store sales are also expected to slip 2-3%. This cautious outlook signals challenges in driving top-line growth as the company navigates shifting consumer preferences.
SIG anticipates a decline in profitability. Adjusted operating income is forecast at $540-$570 million, suggesting a dip from the $642.8 million reported in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to fall to $9.62-$10.08 from the $10.37 reported a year earlier. These conservative projections highlight the ongoing challenges for Signet. Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 8.8% in the past six months against the Retail-Wholesale sector’s growth of 14.5%.
SIG’s Resilience: Innovation & Cost Savings Lead the Way
Despite facing several challenges, Signet has focused on innovative products, boosting profitability through high-value items like lab-created diamonds. The bridal segment showed recovery, while service revenues grew, driven by extended service agreements. Investments in digital platforms position Signet for growth. Cost-saving measures improved efficiency, and the company is optimistic about modest growth in the fiscal fourth quarter. It projects same-store sales growth between flat and 3% for the fiscal fourth quarter, with engagement units expected to rise in the low to mid-single digits.
Past-Year Stock Price Performance of ANF, DECK, URBN & TPR
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
4 Prominent Retail Stocks to Watch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) emerges as a compelling investment option, excelling in blending digital and physical retail channels for a seamless shopping experience. This approach enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty. The company’s marketing efforts, especially targeted campaigns in key markets, have effectively increased brand visibility and driven customer acquisition.
ANF operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Abercrombie & Fitch has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 15% and 69.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) focuses on diversifying its product offerings, launching creative lines, and engaging consumers through digital campaigns and a solid e-commerce presence. The company is streamlining its omnichannel distribution to improve accessibility and customer experience. By prioritizing creativity, broadening its audience and aligning with favorable industry trends, DECK is well-positioned for long-term growth. The company demonstrates success across the direct-to-consumer and wholesale segments, fueled by the strong momentum of its flagship brands.
Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.6% and 13.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.1%, on average.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) is positioned for sustained growth, supported by solid sales across its brands, enhanced operational efficiency and significant margin improvements. The company's focus on enhancing margins, reducing markdowns, and optimizing its retail and wholesale operations strengthens its growth potential.
URBN is a leading lifestyle products and services company that operates a portfolio of global consumer brands, including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.6% and 19.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average.
Tapestry, Inc. (TPR - Free Report) is leveraging a strong brand portfolio and operational excellence to drive growth. Its omnichannel strategy integrates digital and physical channels, enhancing the customer experience. The company added 1.4 million North American customers in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with more than 60% being Gen Z and Millennials. These younger consumers transact at higher average unit retail values, boosting revenues. Tapestry's innovative products and compelling storytelling strengthen customer loyalty.
TPR offers lifestyle products, which include handbags, women’s and men’s accessories, footwear, jewelry, seasonal apparel collections, sunwear, travel bags, fragrances, and watches. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.7% and 1.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.