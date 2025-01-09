We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why LDTC is a Must-Buy Stock for Growth Oriented Investors
LeddarTech Holdings (LDTC - Free Report) shares have surged 68.1% in the trailing six months compared with the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 1.2% and Internet - Software industry’s appreciation of 9.8%.
The company has outperformed its Internet - Software peer, which includes Appian (APPN - Free Report) , in the trailing six-month period. APPN has gained 10.5% over the same time frame.
LDTC is benefiting from rising demand for LiDAR and sensor fusion solutions driven by the growth of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles and industrial automation.
LeddarTech Benefits From Expanding Clientele
LeddarTech’s expanding partner base strengthens its competitive prowess. Its collaboration with Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) and ARM Holdings PLC (ARM - Free Report) has been noteworthy.
LeddarTech Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
In December 2024, LeddarTech announced its collaboration and software license agreement with Texas Instruments to deliver an integrated platform combining LeddarVision AI-based sensor fusion software with TXN’s TDA processors, accelerating ADAS and autonomous driving solutions for automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.
In line with these developments, LeddarTech’s partnership with Arm leverages Arm Automotive Enhanced technology, further accelerating AI-enabled ADAS and automated driving solutions for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. The collaboration reflects the company’s strategy to integrate advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry.
In collaboration with Ficosa, LeddarTech demonstrated its solutions for both entry-level and premium Level 2/2+ ADAS applications, which target increasingly stringent safety standards while advancing autonomous vehicle development. This participation highlights the company’s commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future of autonomous driving technology.
LDTC’s Earnings Estimates Show Upward Movement
LDTC’s strong performance and expanding partnerships position it well for future growth in the ADAS and autonomous driving sectors.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $4.61 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 24.19%.
The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 96 cents per share, an improvement from a loss of $1.02 per share over the past 30 days. LDTC had incurred a loss of $1.24 per share in the year-ago quarter.
LDTC Shares – A Strong Buy
LeddarTech currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.