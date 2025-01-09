Sandstorm Gold 2024 Preliminary Revenues Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ( SAND Quick Quote SAND - Free Report) disclosed a few details regarding sale of attributable gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), preliminary revenues and cash operating margins for the fourth quarter and 2024. Fourth-quarter preliminary revenues rose 7% year over year to $47.4 million. However, SAND witnessed a 2% dip in 2024 preliminary revenues to $176 million, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.65 million. SAND Reports Higher Revenues, Lower Costs for Q4
Sandstorm Gold sold nearly 17,700 attributable GEOs in the fourth quarter. This marks a 24% decline from the 23,250 ounces of GEOs sold in fourth-quarter 2023. The company delivered preliminary revenues of $47.4 million, 7% higher than the prior-year quarter’s $44.5 million. Higher gold and silver prices are expected to have offset the impacts of lower GEOs sold in the quarter.
SAND reported preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) of $4.3 million, lower than the $4.9 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. The cash operating margin was $2,397 per attributable GEO in the quarter under review, 38% higher than the prior-year quarter's $1,737 per attributable GEO.
Sandstorm Gold’s Revenues Dip Y/Y in 2024, Margins Improve
Through 2024, Sandstorm Gold sold nearly 72,800 attributable GEOs, a 25% year-over-year decline. Preliminary revenues were $176 million compared with $179.6 million in 2023.
The company reported preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) of $20 million in 2024, lower than the $21.7 million recorded in 2023. The cash operating margin increased 23% year over year to $2,097 per attributable GEO in 2024.
SAND’s Efforts to Lower Debt Levels
Throughout 2024, Sandstorm Gold continued to focus on deleveraging its balance sheet following several royalty and streaming acquisitions in 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the outstanding balance on the company’s revolving credit facility was approximately $355 million, with an undrawn and available balance of $270 million. SAND also purchased and canceled approximately 2 million shares for a total consideration of $10.8 million in the year.
Sandstorm Gold Affirms 5-Year Production Target
SAND affirmed its long-term production forecast at around 125,000 attributable GEOS within the next five years, based on its existing streams and royalties.
The company will provide the 2025 production forecast when it announces its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 19, 2025. SAND Stock’s Price Performance
Shares of Sandstorm Gold have gained 16.3% in the past year compared with the
industry’s growth of 17.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Sandstorm Gold’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are
Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) , International Paper Company ( IP Quick Quote IP - Free Report) and Fortuna Mining Corp. ( FSM Quick Quote FSM - Free Report) . CRS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and IP and FSM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.77 per share, suggesting 42.8% year-over-year growth. Its shares have skyrocketed 182.7% in a year.
International Paper has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IP’s 2025 earnings is at $3.02, which indicates a 156% year-over-year upsurge. IP’s shares have gained 42% in a year.
Fortuna Mining has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, indicating a 17.7% year-over-year rise. FSM shares have gained 25.4% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Sandstorm Gold 2024 Preliminary Revenues Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND - Free Report) disclosed a few details regarding sale of attributable gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), preliminary revenues and cash operating margins for the fourth quarter and 2024. Fourth-quarter preliminary revenues rose 7% year over year to $47.4 million. However, SAND witnessed a 2% dip in 2024 preliminary revenues to $176 million, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.65 million.
SAND Reports Higher Revenues, Lower Costs for Q4
Sandstorm Gold sold nearly 17,700 attributable GEOs in the fourth quarter. This marks a 24% decline from the 23,250 ounces of GEOs sold in fourth-quarter 2023. The company delivered preliminary revenues of $47.4 million, 7% higher than the prior-year quarter’s $44.5 million. Higher gold and silver prices are expected to have offset the impacts of lower GEOs sold in the quarter.
SAND reported preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) of $4.3 million, lower than the $4.9 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. The cash operating margin was $2,397 per attributable GEO in the quarter under review, 38% higher than the prior-year quarter's $1,737 per attributable GEO.
Sandstorm Gold’s Revenues Dip Y/Y in 2024, Margins Improve
Through 2024, Sandstorm Gold sold nearly 72,800 attributable GEOs, a 25% year-over-year decline. Preliminary revenues were $176 million compared with $179.6 million in 2023.
The company reported preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) of $20 million in 2024, lower than the $21.7 million recorded in 2023. The cash operating margin increased 23% year over year to $2,097 per attributable GEO in 2024.
SAND’s Efforts to Lower Debt Levels
Throughout 2024, Sandstorm Gold continued to focus on deleveraging its balance sheet following several royalty and streaming acquisitions in 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the outstanding balance on the company’s revolving credit facility was approximately $355 million, with an undrawn and available balance of $270 million. SAND also purchased and canceled approximately 2 million shares for a total consideration of $10.8 million in the year.
Sandstorm Gold Affirms 5-Year Production Target
SAND affirmed its long-term production forecast at around 125,000 attributable GEOS within the next five years, based on its existing streams and royalties.
The company will provide the 2025 production forecast when it announces its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 19, 2025.
SAND Stock’s Price Performance
Shares of Sandstorm Gold have gained 16.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 17.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Sandstorm Gold’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , International Paper Company (IP - Free Report) and Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM - Free Report) . CRS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and IP and FSM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.77 per share, suggesting 42.8% year-over-year growth. Its shares have skyrocketed 182.7% in a year.
International Paper has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IP’s 2025 earnings is at $3.02, which indicates a 156% year-over-year upsurge. IP’s shares have gained 42% in a year.
Fortuna Mining has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, indicating a 17.7% year-over-year rise. FSM shares have gained 25.4% in the past year.