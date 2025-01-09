Back to top

MSC Industrial (MSM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

MSC Industrial (MSM - Free Report) reported $928.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $1.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $905.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +17.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MSC Industrial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales Days: 62 compared to the 62 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Total Company ADS Percent Change: -2.7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -5.3%.
  • Average Daily Sales (ADS): $15 million compared to the $14.59 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Days Sales Outstanding: 41 versus 40 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of MSC Industrial have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

