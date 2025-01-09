Hologic (HOLX) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Hologic (
HOLX Quick Quote HOLX - Free Report) standing at $72.73, reflecting a +0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 5.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.8%.
The upcoming earnings release of Hologic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.01, signifying a 3.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.03 billion, indicating a 1.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion, indicating changes of +4.9% and +3.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hologic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Hologic presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Hologic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.97. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.35.
It is also worth noting that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HOLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Hologic (HOLX) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) standing at $72.73, reflecting a +0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 5.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.8%.
The upcoming earnings release of Hologic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.01, signifying a 3.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.03 billion, indicating a 1.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion, indicating changes of +4.9% and +3.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hologic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Hologic presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Hologic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.97. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.35.
It is also worth noting that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HOLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.