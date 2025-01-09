We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) ending at $193.88, denoting a -0.82% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 5.57% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Alphabet in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.12, signifying a 29.27% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $81.41 billion, showing a 12.57% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Alphabet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. Currently, Alphabet is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Alphabet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.91. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.26 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that GOOGL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.24. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 1.58 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.